Sparks announce two concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Sparks have announced a pair of London headline concerts for 2023 – you’ll be able to buy tickets here.

The Los Angeles duo – comprising brothers Ron and Russell Mael – are due to play at the historic Royal Albert Hall on May 29 and 30, 2023.

“Since we first started playing music, the Royal Albert Hall has been the pinnacle of British music venues for us and a place we’ve always aspired to play,” said Sparks in a statement. “These shows are a dream come true!”

The gigs mark the group’s biggest UK headline performances to date, and come after an extensive 2022 world tour.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (November 25) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Alternatively, a fan club pre-sale will go live at the same time tomorrow (November 23).

Check out the official poster and announcement tweet below.

Over the summer, Sparks revealed that they were in the studio at work on a new album. It will follow on from 2020’s ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’ and the band’s soundtrack record to the 2021 film Annette.

Further details about the upcoming LP are yet to emerge, though a press release confirms it will be released at some point next year.