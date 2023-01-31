Sparks announce 2023 UK, European and North American tour dates

Sparks have announced new UK, European and North American tour dates for 2023 – tickets will be available here (UK).

The Los Angeles duo – comprising brothers Ron and Russell Mael – are due to release their 26th studio album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, on May 26 via Island.

Yesterday (January 30) the band confirmed that they’ll be playing a run of UK headline shows ahead of their previously announced gigs at the Royal Albert Hall in London this May.

Sparks are scheduled to take to the stage at New Theatre Oxford on May 23 before visiting the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool (May 24), the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow (26) and Bridgewater Hall in Manchester (27).

Following their two-night billing in London, the group will appear at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Madrid and Porto prior to further European dates in Paris, Utrecht, Copenhagen, Berlin and Brussels in June.

#SparksTour2023, let's go!! ✨ 🚨Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd @ 10AM local time.

Sparks Fan Club – Tue, 1/31 @ 10AM

Maeling List – Wed, 2/1 @ 10AM The venue for the hometown show in Los Angeles will be announced soon! 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/KdaPKLvZp9 — SPARKS (@sparksofficial) January 30, 2023

Sparks are set to embark on a North American tour later that month and into July, with stop-offs including New York, Boston, Toronto, Austin and Los Angeles. The duo will then visit Japan for concerts in Osaka and Tokyo.

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” Sparks said in a statement. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (February 3) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here (UK) and here (North America). Alternatively, you can access either a fan club or ‘Maeling List’ pre-sale (see the tweet above).

Sparks’ 2023 UK tour dates are as follows:

MAY

23 – New Theatre Oxford, Oxford

24 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

26 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

27 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

29 – Royal Albert Hall, London

30 – Royal Albert Hall, London

Per a press release, the forthcoming ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ sees Sparks continue down a “unique and uncompromising path”, and is described as a “bold, genre defying, modern masterpiece”.

Speaking of their return to Island Records, Sparks said in a joint statement: “Funny how things work! One of the most memorable periods for Sparks, the one that forever cemented our relationship with the UK and also exposed Sparks to a bigger audience around the world, was the 70s Island Records era.

“And here we find ourselves in 2023, almost 50 years later, re-signing with Island Records, again with an album that we all feel is as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”