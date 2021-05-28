NewsMusic News

Sparks team up with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard on new track ‘So May We Start’

By Nick Reilly
Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and the 'Annette' cast (Picture: YouTube)

Sparks have released new track ‘So May We Start’, featuring vocals from Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver and Simon Helberg.

It’s the first song to emerge from Annette, the new musical film directed by Holy Motors helmer Leos Carax, who co-wrote the script with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael.

The film features original music by the band and will open the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July, followed by a theatrical release on August 6. It subsequently hits Amazon Prime on August 20.

“Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album,” Sparks said in an officla press release.

“Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour…. The music, story and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour.

“After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him Annette, not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realise that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

It marks the second theatrical project to involve the Mael brothers this year, following the announcement of The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright’s documentary on the iconic pop duo.

Last month, the Mael brothers also reunited with Todd Rundgren for the first time in 50 years to record new track ‘Your Fandango’.

