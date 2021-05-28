Sparks have released new track ‘So May We Start’, featuring vocals from Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver and Simon Helberg.

It’s the first song to emerge from Annette, the new musical film directed by Holy Motors helmer Leos Carax, who co-wrote the script with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael.

The film features original music by the band and will open the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July, followed by a theatrical release on August 6. It subsequently hits Amazon Prime on August 20.

Advertisement

“Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album,” Sparks said in an officla press release.