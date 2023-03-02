Sparks unveil new album title-track ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ and tease video starring Cate Blanchett

Sparks have shared the title track for their new album ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’.

The Los Angeles duo – comprising brothers Ron and Russell Mael – also announced that the song, which you can listen to below, will come with a video featuring actress Cate Blanchett at 5pm GMT tomorrow (March 3) here.

They said via press release: “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, will be released on May 26 via Island and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. It will be available in a variety of formats including LP, Clear LP, Picture Disc, CD, Cassette and on streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, the duo recently announced new UK, European and North American tour dates for 2023 ahead of their previously announced gigs at the Royal Albert Hall in London this May.

Sparks are scheduled to take to the stage at New Theatre Oxford on May 23 before visiting the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool (May 24), the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow (26) and Bridgewater Hall in Manchester (27).

Following their two-night billing in London, the group will appear at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Madrid and Porto prior to further European dates in Paris, Utrecht, Copenhagen, Berlin and Brussels in June.

Sparks will then embark on a North American tour, with stop-offs including New York, Boston, Toronto, Austin and Los Angeles. The duo will then visit Japan for concerts in Osaka and Tokyo.

Any remaining tickets can be purchased here (UK) and here (North America).

The full tracklisting for ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’ is as follows:

1. ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’

2. ‘Veronica Lake’

3. ‘Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is’

4. ‘Escalator’

5. ‘The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight’

6. ‘You Were Meant For Me’

7. ‘Not That Well-Defined’

8. ‘We Go Dancing’

9. ‘When You Leave’

10. ‘Take Me For A Ride’

11. ‘It’s Sunny Today’

12. ‘A Love Story’

13. ‘It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way’

14. ‘Gee, That Was Fun’