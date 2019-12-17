Sparks urge ‘Please Don’t Fuck Up My World’ on festive new track

Sparks have returned with the aptly-titled festive song, ‘Please Don’t Fuck Up My World’ – listen below.

The Los Angeles duo – comprised of brothers Ron and Russell Mael – serve up a message of seasonal hope with the new track, which begins with optimistic piano and strings.

“Please don’t fuck up my world / I’d have nothing to live for / Please don’t fuck up my world / I need something to live for,” Russell Mael urges. Following an orchestral interlude, a children’s choir performs the song’s chorus, before saying that their generation is clinging to hope over the future.

References to “deserts, forests and fields”, meanwhile, reflect current environmental issues. “So much now needs addressing,” the choir adds. “So much now is depressing.”

‘Please Don’t Fuck Up My World’ arrives with an accompanying black and white video which sees the track’s lyrics being scrawled onto a note pad.

The new track comes ahead of Sparks releasing a full studio album in 2020. Tour dates are also expected to be announced in the new year.

Meanwhile, Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright is working on a Sparks documentary.

The acclaimed filmmaker shot the group’s concert at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London last year as part of the project. He said in June 2018 that he was busy gathering archival material on the band to be featured in the doc.

Sparks released their debut album ‘Halfnelson’ in 1971.