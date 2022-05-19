Special Interest share new video for “battle cry” single ‘(Herman’s) House’

Special Interest have released a video for their new single, ‘(Herman’s) House’. Watch the clip below.

The single marks the New Orleans punk band’s first release on Rough Trade, and focuses on the story of Herman Wallace, a Black revolutionary who was held in solitary confinement while imprisoned in Louisiana.

The band’s vocalist, Ali Logout and guitarist Maria Elena said the song was inspired by the ability to continue to dream in darkness.

“Despite the sadistic torture they endured, they continued their fight towards Black liberation behind the prison walls,” they said. “This song bears witness to our wonder and desire to dismantle the oppressive systems that hinder our possibilities towards true liberation, to annihilate, to destroy and to rebuild with one another.”

Logout and Elena continued: “It’s a battle cry for dreamers who persist in spite of and because. This song moves us and it grooves us towards this end, may we go forward but not by ourselves.”

The band is currently on tour, and are set to open for Turnstile at Brooklyn’s Knockdown Center on Sunday (May 22) before embarking on a UK and European tour. View ticket details here and the full list of dates below.

Special Interest tour

MAY

22 – Brooklyn, NY – Knockdown Center

27 – London, England – The Shacklewell Arms

28 – London, England – Wide Awake

30 – Paris, France – Point Ephemere

31 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – V11

JUNE

1 – Antwerp, Belgium – Hetbos

2 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Kohi

3 – Hannover, Germany – Cafe Glocksee

4 – Berlin, Germany – SO36

6 – Leipzig, Germany – Institut Fur Zukunft

7 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotov

10 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

SEPTEMBER

12 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

14 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound

The four-piece is also set to play Primavera Sound Los Angeles this year. The festival inaugural California line-up boast Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and Arctic Monkeys as headliners.

The sold-out Primavera Sound LA festival will take place September 16 – 18 at Los Angeles’s State Historic State Park.