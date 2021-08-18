Listen to Spector’s soaring new single ‘Bad Summer’

Spector have shared a new single called called ‘Bad Summer’ – you can listen to it below.

The retrospective, emotionally charged track is the third taste of the London band’s upcoming album ‘Now Or Whenever’, which arrives on October 1 via Moth Noise.

“Written in the August rain, on a summer’s day like this one. For when every night feels like a honeymoon and every morning feels like a funeral,” the band explained of the song in a joint statement.

‘Bad Summer’ finds frontman Fred Macpherson looking back on a younger period of his life (“You were 26 and I was 27“) as he details a romantic relationship. “We were headed to the park/ Dressing for the rain/ You said it wouldn’t last/ Said nothing stays the same“, he sings in the soaring chorus.

‘Now Or Whenever’ marks Spector’s first since their 2020 EP, ‘Non Fiction’. The forthcoming album’s lead single ‘Catch You On The Way Back’ was released back in June, with ‘Funny Way Of Showing It’ arriving the following month.

“In some ways this is our first proper guitar album,” Macpherson previously explained of the album. “And the first album we’ve made in one studio in one sitting which is crazy.”

He continued: “Next year will be the tenth anniversary of [debut album] ‘Enjoy It While It Lasts’ which feels like forever, but I think it’s taken us that long to work out what’s good about us and how to capture it. Which kind of makes ‘Now Or Whenever’ both a sequel and a reboot.

“Had last year unfolded differently, maybe this would be our big depressing opus, but when positivity’s taken away you have to create your own, and somehow that’s left us with our most upbeat record yet.”

Spector are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour this October/November. You can find ticket details and the full schedule here.