Spector share buoyant new single ‘Another Life’

Spector have shared their latest single ‘Another Life’ from their upcoming LP ‘Here Come the Early Nights‘.

Speaking about the track in a press release, frontman Fred Macpherson said: “‘Another Life’ is one of the most upbeat tracks on ‘Here Come the Early Nights’, but still makes sense in the album’s sunset universe. We wrote it with our old friend Fyfe (aka Paul Dixon) who opened on Spector’s first-ever tour and was in bands with Jed [Cullen, guitarist] as a teenager, so it’s a nice full circle moment.”

He continued: “Lyrically it’s about falling out with people you’re close to as a result of loyalty to others – a kind of daydream about what we’re doing here and what everything would be like in different contexts/circumstances/universes. I hate the word mature but we must be getting old because we left the acoustic guitar in.”

The band’s guitarist, Jed Cullen, added: “Paul (Fyfe) and I would write songs in school and if we were feeling brave ask each other if they were good or bad. He was probably the first person I started to talk to about this awkward songwriting thing. Looking back a lot of those songs were probably bad, but this one is a good one.”

The track follows the LP’s lead single ‘The Notion’ which featured a guitar solo from musician Dev Hynes. The track marked the London five-piece’s first new music in 18 months.

Spector will embark on a nine-date UK headlining tour in support of ‘Here Come the Early Nights’. Stops include Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, Southampton, London and Manchester. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Spector ‘Here Come the Early Nights’ UK headlining tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

28 – Edinburgh, Caves

29 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Newcastle University Student Union

30 – Leeds, Leeds University Stylus

DECEMBER

1 – Birmingham, Mama Roux’s

3 – Bristol, Trinity Centre

12 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

13 – Southampton, Joiners

14 – London, Electric Brixton

15 – Manchester, Canvas

Here Come the Early Nights’ will follow the band’s third album, 2022’s ‘Now Or Whenever‘. Their previous releases include their 2020 EP compilation ‘Non-Fiction’, 2015’s ‘Moth Boys‘ and 2012’s ‘Enjoy It While It Lasts‘.