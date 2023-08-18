Spector share hypnotic new single ‘The Notion’

Spector have shared their hypnotic new single ‘The Notion’ which features a guitar solo from musician Dev Hynes. Check it out below.

The track marks the London five-piece’s first new music in 18 months. Featuring a lively guitar solo from Hynes – also known as Blood Orange – ‘The Notion’ was produced by Dimitri Tikovoi and mixed by Catherine Marks.

Speaking about the song’s creation in a press release, lead singer Fred Macpherson said: “We started The Notion on a spare day we had in Liverpool during the Now or Whenever sessions. It’s been on a real journey since, with Jed coming up with these early Four Tet style guitar loops, which have a really hypnotic feel I love.”

He continued: “Then Dev Hynes came to the studio to hear some stuff and ended up free styling the solo in one take. I was worried he’d blown a speaker at one point.

“Lyrically it’s kind of a letter to one’s younger self – a reminder that repressing feelings and emotions is a dangerous precedent, and however bad (or good) things get, nothing is forever. It interpolates various parties, arguments, depressions and a Star Wars quote for good measure.”

Guitarist Jed Cullen added: “I was slightly disappointed when a writing session we had for another artist’s project got cancelled on our day off. We were in this big studio without a producer so just plugged my little laptop into the huge mixing desk.”

“It was a bit lonely up there in this cavernous loft space, which reminded Fred of a party we’d been at years ago, so he started singing about that then came out with this amazing chorus which I think a lot of us can relate to,” he added. “By the end of the day I was really thankful that the other session had been cancelled.”

‘The Notion’ follows the band’s third album, 2022’s ‘Now Or Whenever‘. Their previous releases include their 2020 EP compilation ‘Non-Fiction’, 2015’s ‘Moth Boys‘ and 2012’s ‘Enjoy It While It Lasts‘.