Speech Debelle wins Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2009

Debelle scoops gong at London ceremony

Speech Debelle has won the Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2009 for her album ‘Speech Therapy’.

The rapper, who sold only around 3000 copies of her record before the ceremony, was named as winner of this year’s honour by presenter Jools Holland at the award ceremony in the Grosvenor House Hotel in London tonight (September 8).

Watch video footage of her post-win press conference by clicking below.

“Thank you to the panellists, to my band, thank you so much to my mum, to my fans,” she said, accepting her award. “Thank you to whoever’s name’s on the cheque. I’ll be here all night – thank you very much, good night.”

Debelle had walked to the plinth to apt shouts of “Speech! Speech!” from the crowd.

The nominated acts for the award, each of which performed earlier at the ceremony aside from Glasvegas, were:

Bat For Lashes – ‘Two Suns’

Florence And The Machine – ‘Lungs’

Friendly Fires – ‘Friendly Fires’

Glasvegas – ‘Glasvegas’

The Horrors – ‘Primary Colours’

La Roux – ‘La Roux’

Led Bib – ‘Sensible Shoes’

The Invisible – ‘The Invisible’

Lisa Hannigan – ‘Sea Sew’

Kasabian – ‘West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum’

Speech Debelle – ‘Speech Therapy’

Sweet Billy Pilgrim – ‘Twice Born Men’

