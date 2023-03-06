Speedy Wunderground celebrate 10th anniversary with London gig and new box set

Indie label Speedy Wunderground are putting on a gig in London to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The label has released some of the earliest material from artists such as Squid, black midi, Black Country, New Road, Loyle Carner, Kae Tempest and The Lounge Society.

The show will take place at Village Underground on Saturday, September 15 from 8pm to 3am and will feature a variety of performers who are currently or previously have been signed to the label, as well as DJs and other special guests.

In what’s been described as “typical Speedy style”, no official line-up will be announced till closer to the event.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £15 for an Early Bird ticket, which will then rise to £20 nearer the time – you can buy yours here.

Alongside the 10th anniversary gig, the label are also celebrating their landmark birthday with the release of a 7” box set, which is limited to only 250 copies. The boxset contains 10 discs and 20 tracks of the original dub remixes produced by the label’s cofounder Dan Carey, under his Savage Gary alias, from their now iconic singles series.

‘The Dubs: Volume 1’ will be out on August 4.

‘The Dubs: Volume 1’ tracklisting:

1a. AArchie Bronson Outfit – ‘Mr Dan’s Dead Duck Dub’

1b. Toy & Natasha Khan – ‘(Here Comes) Dub Bride’

2a. Scottibrains – ‘Mr Dan’s Shut Eye Dub’

2b. JUCE! – ‘Mr Dan’s No Brain Dub’

3a. Kae Tempest & Loyle Carner – ‘Guts’ – Mr Dan’s Balloon Dub

3b. Telegram – ‘Mr Dan’s Inside Out’ Dub

4a. Teleman – ‘Mr Dan’s Strange Dubby Nations ‘

4b. Peluché – ‘Mr Dan’s Gammy Eye Dub’

5a. Melt Yourself Down – ‘Mr Dan’s Another Dub’

5b. DEWEY – ‘Mr Dan’s Dub Me Over’

6a. black midi – ‘savage gary’s dbdbdb’

6b. Black Country, New Road – ‘Athen’s, France’ – Savage Gary’s Takedown dub

7a. All We Are & Alex Kapranos – ‘Heart Attack’ – Savage Gary’s Remix

7b. Tiña – ‘Dicks In The Dub’

8a. Pynch – ‘Orla Carey’s Pynch Your Lights Out Dub’

8b. PVA – ‘Savage Gary’s Christmas Dub’

9a. Brodka & Scottibrains – ‘Wrong Dub Party’

9b. moa moa – ‘Savage Gary’s Candy Dub’

10a. deep tan – ‘Savage Gary’s furry flash’

10b. Honeyglaze – ‘Savage Gary’s Robber Dub Dub Remix’