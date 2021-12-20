Spice Girls are “constantly” in talks about another reunion, says Mel C

Spice Girls are “constantly” in talks about reuniting for another tour, it’s been revealed.

According to Mel C – aka Sporty Spice – the iconic pop group – also comprising Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham – could be heading out on the road again, following on from their 2019 stadium tour.

Appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, the pop star was asked whether there could be another reunion.

Advertisement

“I really hope so,” she told stand in host Howard Mandel. “We’re talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.”

She added that the group had to “come back to the US, [because] our fans here are amazing”.

You can see Mel C’s interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below:

Mel C’s comments come after it was reported last month that Spice Girls are planning a world tour for 2023, with hopes that Victoria Beckham might join the quartet.

The Sun reported that members Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Halliwell were seen arriving at London’s Corinthia hotel on November 13 for a meeting about hitting the road again. Mel C is believed to have joined the trio on Zoom from Los Angeles.

Advertisement

An insider said: “The four girls have been discussing a world tour for a while, and this – very confidential – meeting was put in the diary so they could iron out the final details.”

The girl group previously reunited in 2019, bar Victoria Beckham, for a UK and Ireland stadium tour. The last time they toured as a five piece was back in 2008, but Mel C and Mel B have reportedly been working on getting Beckham back on stage with them.

Earlier this year, Mel C discussed whether the group are ever planning on recording any new material.

“You know what, I think, when we talk about new music, we feel very nervous,” she admitted on the Pop Shop Podcast. “Because obviously we had such great success, and we have such a great back catalog. And we wouldn’t want to force anything. And we wouldn’t want to do anything that wasn’t good enough, you know?

“So we’ve always said if an opportunity came up and we felt… it was quite organic that it happens, then we would do it. But we kind of don’t wanna force it.”