Spice Girls fans call for refunds as sound issues continue to blight comeback tour

"You don’t ever come to Cardiff and rip off people again!"

Spice Girls fans have complained of sound issues blighting the iconic group for the second time on their comeback tour.

The second date on their comeback tour at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium received a mixed response on Monday evening, with some fans claiming they were unable to hear their music properly.

The wave of complaints comes after fans voiced similar grievances during their opening show at Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday – with some leaving before the show’s end.

While Mel B vowed that the sound would be “much, much better” for the second date, it seemed that not all fans were convinced.

“What we really really want, a fucking refund,” wrote one fan.

“Spice girls reunion tour a disaster, sound very very poor. Who did the sound test. It was a reunion , but without the spice.”

Another said: “You don’t ever come to Cardiff and rip off people again. You should publicly apologise, and reimburse the fans who were affected by the sound issues. It was lazy and fraudulent not to fix the sound issues after the gig in Ireland went so badly. Apologise now!”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

But others were in complete disagreement and said that the girl group’s performance had been “incredible”.

Emma Bunton last month revealed that the Spice Girls had been asked to perform at Glastonbury, but they’re waiting to see how their UK tour goes.