Spice Girls launch limited edition EP and fan campaign to mark 25 years of ‘Wannabe’

The Spice Girls have announced plans to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut single ‘Wannabe’ by releasing a new limited edition EP and inviting fans to share their memories of the group.

The ‘Wannabe25’ EP will arrive on July 9 and will allow fans to experience three different versions of the 1996 single, which includes a previously unheard demo of the track and a remix by Junior Vasquez.

Fans will also be able to hear the previously unreleased track ‘Feed Your Love’ in full for the first time, some five years after a brief snippet leaked online.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the #IAMASPICEGIRL campaign is encouraging Spice Girls fans to share their stories of the group, with a selection set to be featured on the band’s website and social media channels. All videos and message can be sent via spicegirls@umusic.com.

“The Spice Girls belong to everyone and that’s why we want to mark 25 years of ‘Wannabe’ by celebrating our incredible fans,” the Spice Girls said of their new project.

The announcement comes after Emma Bunton opened up last week about the group’s plans for further live shows once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

She told Chris Moyles on Radio X: “We started talking about maybe doing some more and then locked out happened, which is such a shame.

“I’m dying to do it again. I’m waiting to see what’s going on in the world. You can’t book anything yet, so we’re waiting for that moment, but I’m sure that will happen when we can!”

Advertisement

The group previously reunited without Victoria Beckham for a string of reunion shows in 2019.

It was also reported last month that the group are considering filming a sequel to their 1997 movie ‘Spice World’.