Spice Girls reunite at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday party: “For one night only”

The Spice Girls reunited over the weekend at Geri Horner‘s belated 50th birthday party – check out the footage below.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (November 7), David Beckham – who’s married to Victoria – posted a clip of his wife, Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie C dancing and singing along to the Spice Girls’ 1996 single ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

“Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls ❤️ A friendship for Life,” Beckham captioned the video. “[Mel B] you were missed.”

The former footballer also added an animated “Girl Power’ graphic to the footage – you can watch it below.

@victoriabeckham When the #spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you Mel B!!) Love you girls xx 💕Tag your girl gang! ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) shared the same video on her TikTok profile, writing: “When the #spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you Mel B!!) Love you girls xx.”

Additionally, the fashion designer posted some images of herself and her former bandmates at the event on Instagram.

Horner (aka Ginger Spice) turned 50 years old on August 6.

The Spice Girls recently released a new and expanded 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album ‘Spiceworld’.

The girl group – minus Victoria – hit the road for the first time in 11 years in 2019, playing a run of huge stadium concerts across the UK and Ireland. There has since been rumours surrounding another potential live return.

Back in September, Melanie C (aka Sporty Spice) said: “We do want to do [more] shows, they’re just not arranged yet.

“We’re constantly talking trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that yeah, that’s my number one wish.”

Later, Bunton (aka Baby Spice) claimed that Victoria would be “up for” joining the Spice Girls for a performance at Glastonbury. However, the singer said “no one’s asked” the band to play at the festival.

Victoria Beckham then explained that she “couldn’t commit” to a full Spice Girls reunion tour, “with everything else that I’ve got going on with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children.”