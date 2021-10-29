Spice Girls share deluxe edition of debut album and new ‘Wannabe’ video

Spice Girls have today (October 29) shared a deluxe reissue of their debut album alongside a new video for the hit single ‘Wannabe’.

Curated by the band, ‘Spice25’ arrives as a 2CD set inside an A5 hardback book. They’ve also put together a variety of vinyl and cassette versions alongside an Apple exclusive remastered edition of the original album using Dolby Atmos.

The new ‘Wannabe’ video, created by Tom Burden of design studio We Are GROWNUP, was filmed inside the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, the original location of the ‘Wannabe’ video from 1996.

Watch the original video and its new counterpart, alongside the deluxe edition of ‘SPICE’, below:

Speaking about the anniversary, Mel B said: “All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me – gay, straight, brown, black, shy or loud like me – to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves.

“All I hope – 25 years on – is that message has been heard loud and clear. It’s true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit or put on Vic’s iconic pout!”

Earlier this year, a previously unheard Spice Girls song ‘Feed Your Love’ was released as part of an EP to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single ‘Wannabe’

Emma Bunton has also said she’s “sure” the group will tour again after the pandemic.