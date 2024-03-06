Spice Girls share unseen video marking 30 years since auditioning: “Friendship never ends”

The Spice Girls have marked 30 years since they auditioned to be in the girl band together with an unseen performance tape.

The iconic group – Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm – formed after responding to an advert for a new girl band by Heart Management in The Stage magazine in 1994.

To mark the special anniversary, the group shared a new video featuring a montage of unseen moments, soundtracked to their hit 1996 song ‘Wannabe’.

“Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!” they wrote on X/Twitter this week. “What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one.”

The video clip features snippets of rehearsals, choreography and behind-the-scenes moments.

The band split in 2000, before reforming in 2007 and performing again at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony (without ‘Posh Spice’ Beckham). They reformed again in 2019 and performed a 10-stop UK and Ireland stadium tour (again without Beckham).

Earlier this year, Mel B teased another Spice Girls reunion and said that the band will share “some good news” soon.

Speaking on the US morning television show Today with Hoda & Jenna, Scary Spice was asked about the possibility of another reunion.

“Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” she said January.

She said that fans would be “100 per cent satisfied” by the upcoming news. “It’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it,” Mel B said. “I’m going to get myself into so much trouble.”

Her comments came after Halliwell shared her perspective on the chances of a full reunion, explaining that her focus was elsewhere for the time being.

In the meantime, Royal Mail issued 15 special-edition stamps in honour of the 30th anniversary of the girl band.