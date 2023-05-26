Spice Girls tease new announcement featuring all five members

The Spice Girls have hinted that a mystery project is in the works, featuring all five original members.

Scary Spice (aka Mel B) recently told The Sun that the pop group are putting the finishing touches on a new project that will be revealed “pretty soon”. She also shared that this will be something that the fans will love.

“We are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love,” she told the publication.

She also confirmed that Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) is taking part in the project, and revealed that it wasn’t hard convincing Beckham to take part, it was more about the timing.