Spice Girls to release 25th anniversary edition of ‘Spiceworld’

Spice Girls have announced a new and expanded 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album ‘Spiceworld’.

Curated by the band themselves, ‘Spiceworld 25’ apparently brings together the original chart-topping record with some of their favourite bonus tracks and B-Sides, along with previously unreleased live recordings from the Virgin Records archive.

“The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us,” said Spice Girls in a statement. “We’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

Advertisement

The digital deluxe version of the album features a series of live songs from their 1997/1998 tour of North America, Europe and the UK as well as a new “ambient” remix of ‘Viva Forever’ from John Themis who went on to co-write Emma Bunton‘s ‘What Took You So Long’.

Also included in the digital album is the demo version of ‘Step To Me’, a track originally recorded for a soft drinks campaign. The whole thing is rounded off by a 15-minute megamix of Spice Girls classics called the ‘Spice Girls Party Mix’.

Check out the complete tracklist below:

‘Spice Up Your Life’

‘Stop’

‘Too Much’

‘Saturday Night Divas’

‘Never Give Up On The Good Times’

‘Move Over’

‘Do It’

‘Denying’

‘Viva Forever’

‘The Lady Is A Vamp’

‘Step To Me’ (7” Mix)

‘Outer Space Girls’

‘Walk Of Life’

‘Step To Me’ (Demo Version)

‘Too Much’ (Live In Toronto, July 1998)

‘Stop’ (Live In Madrid, March 1998)

‘Move Over’ (Live In Istanbul, October 1997)

‘Spice Up Your Life’ (Live In Arnhem, March 1998)

‘Viva Forever’ (Live In Manchester, April 1998)

‘Spice Up Your Life’ (Morales Radio Mix)

‘Stop’ (Morales Remix Edit)

‘Too Much’ (SoulShock & Karlin Remix)

‘Viva Forever’ (John Themis Ambient Mix)

‘Step To Me’ (Extended Mix)

‘Spice Girls Party Mix’

Spice Girls will also be releasing a 25th anniversary edition of ‘Spiceworld’ as a 2CD/hardback book package as well as versions on vinyl and cassette.

Advertisement

‘Spiceworld 25’ is out November 4 and is available to pre-order here. The deluxe re-release follows on from a 25th anniversary version of Spice Girls’ debut album ‘Spice’ which came out last year.

More recently, Mel C has disagreed with comments made by her bandmate Geri Halliwell in 1996, in which she dubbed Margaret Thatcher “the first Spice Girl”.

“They were never the thoughts or feelings that I shared,” said Mel C. “People knowing me, from the things I do, are quite aware of what kind of person I am. I don’t think people think I’m a raging Tory!”

Mel C also gave an update on a possible Spice Girls reunion tour. It was reported in 2020 that group were set to embark on a world tour to mark their 25th anniversary. Last summer, Bunton said she was “sure” the band would return to the stage post-COVID with Mel C now saying the band “want to do shows, they’re just not arranged yet.”