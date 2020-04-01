Spike Island 30th anniversary gig postponed due to coronavirus

The Spike Island 30th anniversary gig has officially been postponed by organisers, as the UK continues to battle coronavirus.

Spike Island: The Resurrection was set to take place on May 16, 2020 to mark 30 years since the Stone Roses’ legendary gig – with a bill of tribute acts performing on the same site as the original show.

In a statement, organisers confirmed the event will now move to Saturday September 12 instead.

“After some lengthy discussions with the local authority, Cheshire police and listening to the thoughts of lots of existing ticket holders, we’ve made the decision to move Spike Island – The Resurrection to Saturday, September 12,” organisers said.

🍋Spike Island – The Resurrection🍋 We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to announce that we will be performing at Spike Island on Sat 16th May.Loads of great bands & some original DJ’s from that day. From only £27.50, On Sale this Saturday 10am from https://t.co/zSipB5zn4V pic.twitter.com/V5lSfRyRJr — The Clone Roses (@thecloneroses) December 3, 2019

”It simply didn’t make sense for so many ticket holders to have to choose between options and miss out on other events, not to mention the added strain on public transport and Cheshire police.

“We hope you understand our decision, we just want as many of you as possible to be able to attend the incredible day we have planned for you, celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of the most legendary gigs of all time.”

The original Spike Island gig saw the band play to 27,000 fans, shortly after the release of their self-titled debut album, and included sets from famous DJs of the period including Paul Oakenfold, Dave Haslam, MC Tunes, and Frankie Bones.

Billed as “a second coming in its truest form,” the new event will be headlined by Stone Roses tribute act The Clone Roses, who will be performing the band’s setlist from their original 90s performance.

The show, which will also include tributes to Oasis, The Smiths, Happy Mondays, James and New Order, and will be the only live gig to have been held at the man-made Widnes island since The Stone Roses’ legendary appearance.

The postponement comes as coronavirus forces the postponement or cancellation of gigs across the UK. A full list can be found here.