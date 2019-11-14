Spike Lee is directing a hip hop version of ‘Romeo and Juliet’
Making Shakespeare cool again.
Spike Lee is directing a film based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
Titled Prince of Cats, the film will be set in the 1980’s and will reportedly have a “hip-hop twist.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will see the Montague and Capulet families in a hip hop world which involves “DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti.”
They continued: “The film centers on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers, who navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword duelling — including katanas — with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world. That world includes [all the] hip-hop essentials.”
Hollywood has seen many versions of Romeo and Juliet brought to the screens over the years, including Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Clare Danes in 1996.
The 1961 musical West Side Story was based on the famous Shakespearean tragedy and in 2011, the story even got an animated twist when Gnomeo and Juliet hit screens.
