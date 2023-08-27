Spiritbox announce new EP, share single ‘Jaded’

Spiritbox have announced their new EP ‘The Fear Of Fear’ and shared single ‘Jaded’.

The six-track EP is due to drop on November 3, and will feature their fierce new track alongside April single ‘The Void’.

“And I’ve always been ashamed that I want to / Fall into a dream with my honour desecrated / Blood is jaded I’ve never found a way to be honest,” Courtney LaPlante sings on the ferocious middle verse of ‘Jaded’.

You can pre-save or pre-order ‘The Fear Of Fear’ vinyl EP here. Listen to ‘Jaded’ and watch the accompanying music video below.

The announcement comes ahead of the metalcore band’s North American ‘Revolutions Live’ tour with Shinedown and Papa Roach, which kicks off in St Louis, Missouri on September 3.

Other stops include New York, Florida, Texas, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and many more before they finish up in Denver, Colorado on October 20.

You can check out the dates and find any remaining tickets here.

‘The Fear of Fear’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Cellar Door’

2. ‘Jaded’

3. ‘Too Close’ / ‘Too Late’

4. ‘Angel Eyes’

5. ‘The Void’

6. ‘Ultraviolet’

Speaking to NME for a recent In Conversation interview, LaPlante explained how the band’s writing process has changed at all since 2021 album ‘Eternal Blue’.

“I’m starting to feel more comfortable being a little bit more literal in songs,” LaPlante said.

“Hiding behind metaphors is safer, but it’s also a little pretentious, because you’re not really having to commit to what you’re saying. You’re just writing something and you’re not really worrying about, ‘Does it connect to verse one and the chorus and verse two?

“And is the full song something that you’re actually trying to say?’ I think I’m getting better at that. And then Michael, he just gets better and better at writing songs. So I have a lot to live up to because he’ll present me with this song that I love.

She added that she already wants to “outdo” new material, adding: “I want to challenge myself to do that. Ultimately, it’s all like, free therapy, writing…. I’m trying to keep it like that, not thinking about what our fans want to hear, or what you guys want to hear from us, just what comes out. My mindset is: ‘Does it make me feel happy to get this message out and feel good to sing? Awesome. Let’s cut it and put it on there.’”