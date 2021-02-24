Spiritualized to reissue their first four albums on vinyl

Spiritualized are set to reissue their first four albums on vinyl.

Jason Pierce (aka J. Spaceman) and co. will release new “definitive vinyl editions” of ‘Lazer Guided Melodies’ (1992), ‘Pure Phase’ (1995), ‘Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space’ (1997) and ‘Let It Come Down (2001) via Fat Possum.

The first instalment of ‘The Spaceman Reissue Program’, which was curated by Pierce, will arrive on April 23.

According to a press release, the new version of ‘Lazer Guided Melodies’ songs will boast “the fullest spectrum audio and physical treatment they’ve deserved since 1992”. The album is available on standard black vinyl and limited edition white vinyl – you can pre-order here.

“The last Spacemen 3 record was under-realized to me. When I listen back to that stuff it sounds like somebody finding their way,” J. Spaceman remembered. “There was a lot of ideas but no way to put them into a space that would make them all work. So, there was a huge freedom forging over the last Spacemen 3 record and when Spiritualized started it was like, ‘OK it’s all yours. Go’…

“We recorded the tracks in the studio near my flat which was a place where they predominantly recorded advertising jingles and it’s where we made all the Spacemen 3 records, but then the recordings were taken to Battery Studios in London, to explore a more professional way of making music.”

He added: “Once I approached that way of doing things I opened up a whole world and I was astounded that somebody could take those tracks and turn it into the record it became…”

Release dates for the subsequent three reissues are yet to be announced.

Spiritualized’s most recent album ‘And Nothing Hurts’ came out in 2018, and followed on from ‘Sweet Heart Sweet Light’ (released in 2012).