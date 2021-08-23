Spoon cancel Iowa show through state’s lack of vaccine mandate

Spoon have cancelled a US show in Iowa as a result of the state’s lack of a vaccine mandate.

The group were due to perform at Iowa’s Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place on September 9, but in a post on their Instagram account yesterday (August 22), a statement revealed that the event has now been cancelled.

Iowa is one of 20 Republican states in US which this year banned proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements by businesses or government entities.

The statement read: “In just two weeks we’ll be heading out for our first run of shows in quite a while. It’s one of the greatest parts of being in a band – getting out there and getting to play real music with real instruments in front of real people. We are stoked.

“Times being what they are, we’ve been working with local promoters to try to provide a safer experience for everyone at our shows by requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 48 hours prior to entry.

“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably cancelling the [September] 9 Des Moines show.”

“We’re now replacing that gig with a show at the Slowdown in Omaha, NE, on the same date. We sincerely apologise to ticket holders in Des Moines.”

The group went on to explain that ticket holders would receive a full refund.

Earlier this month (August 12), Bleachers were the latest act to issue a vaccine mandate for audiences attending their upcoming tour. Frontman Jack Antonoff made the announcement on his Twitter, telling fans that all shows will require attendees to be fully vaccinated, or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

“We’re not messing around,” Antonoff wrote. “Every show will be as safe as possible without any weirdo bullshit.”

Antonoff joins a growing list of musicians who are implementing such policies at gigs. Jason Isbell cancelled a tour date in Houston on August 11, Texas after a venue allegedly wouldn’t comply with his vaccine policy, which would also allow attendees with a negative COVID-19 test.

Upcoming US festivals Bonnaroo and Summerfest will also require the same from attendees, with Lollapalooza setting the standard last month. “Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination,” the festival wrote. “The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.”