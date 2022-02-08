Listen to Spoon’s stirring new single ‘My Babe’

Spoon have shared their latest single ‘My Babe’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song is the final preview of the band’s upcoming new album ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’, which is set for release on Friday (February 11) via Matador Records. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hot Thoughts’.

‘My Babe’, which has been released this afternoon (February 8), follows on from Spoon’s recent singles ‘The Hardest Cut’ and ‘Wild’, which both feature on their forthcoming LP.

Advertisement

You can hear Spoon’s ‘My Babe’ below.

Co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin, ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’ also features guest contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.

Speaking to NME last October about Spoon’s forthcoming record, the band’s frontman Britt Daniel explained that ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’ is “a little bit earthier” than Spoon’s previous releases, and that people who had heard and enjoyed the band’s last few records would be “pleasantly surprised” by their upcoming album.

“It’s got a love song on it, or maybe even a couple of love songs,” he told NME. “It’s just fun – a record for some good times.”

Advertisement

Last month Spoon shared their cover of David Bowie‘s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ to mark Bowie’s 75th birthday.

Daniel recently performed live with Wilco as they closed their Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico. The frontman provided vocals and acoustic guitar during a performance of ‘Kamera’, taken from Wilco’s 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’, at the event.