Spoon share stripped-down new version of ‘Rainy Taxi’

Spoon have released a stripped-down rendition of ‘Rainy Taxi’ as part of this week’s Bandcamp Friday fundraiser.

All proceeds from the piano-led version of the 2014 track, originally featured on Spoon’s 2014 album ‘They Want My Soul’, will go towards the Austin Community Foundation – a charity supporting causes in the Texan band’s home city.

The new take has been titled ‘Rainy Taxi (Big Beat)’, and was recorded by Britt Daniel and Alex Fischel during the coronavirus lockdown back in May – listen to the track via Spoon’s Bandcamp page below.

Advertisement

<a href="http://spoontheband.bandcamp.com/track/rainy-taxi-big-beat">Rainy Taxi (Big Beat) by Spoon</a>

The band have also been steadily reissuing much of their back catalogue as part of their ‘Slay On Cue’ retrospective series.

‘Gimme Fiction’, ‘Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga’ and ‘Transference’ are next due for the treatment, with all three set to arrive as vinyl and CD reissues on September 11.

The original announcement (June 29) was accompanied by a restored and remastered video for ‘Small Stakes’, described by frontman Britt Daniel as “a little glimpse into life in the studio in 2002 during the recording of ‘Kill The Moonlight’, filmed by our friend Peter Simonite.”

Spoon last shared new material back in June last year, when their single ‘No Bullets Spent’ was released as part of their ‘Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon’ compilation.

Advertisement

The Austin outfit’s last studio album ‘Hot Thoughts’ arrived back in 2017. In a three-star review, NME‘s Jamie Milton said the LP was “more evidence of [the band’s] serious knack for, ahem, spoon-feeding weird ideas.”