Spoon have shared the new video for their latest track ‘Wild’ – watch the clip below.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’, which is set for release on February 11 via Matador Records.

‘Wild’, which follows on from Spoon’s previous single ‘The Hardest Cut’, comes accompanied by a Ben Chappell and Brook Linder-directed black and white video that stars frontman Britt Daniel.

“We were mid-putting this video together and my friend Ben asked, ‘Is Spoon the best band?’ Yes. Yep. Probably,” Linder said in a statement about the creation of the clip.

“There’s always something unexpected in the familiar with Spoon,” he added. “They are mythic to me somehow, and ‘Wild’ needed to feel like a myth, or at least illustrate the myth-making process in some odd way. We used the old ways – crude in-camera techniques – to hit this uncanny western film note.

“Britt is the quintessential western hero. Had a blast, 10/10 would do again.”

Speaking to NME last October about Spoon’s forthcoming record, Daniel explained that ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’ is “a little bit earthier” than the band’s previous releases, and that people who had heard and enjoyed the band’s last few records would be “pleasantly surprised” by their upcoming album.

“It’s got a love song on it, or maybe even a couple of love songs,” he said. “It’s just fun – a record for some good times.”

Last week Spoon shared their cover of David Bowie‘s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ to mark Bowie’s 75th birthday.