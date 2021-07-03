Sports Team announce details of annual Margate bus trip

Sports Team have announced details of their third annual Margate bus trip – get all the info below.

Every summer, the band take a minibus of fans down to the Kent seaside for a day-long gig. This year, the festivities are taking place at Dreamland.

On July 23, the band will be joined by TV Priest, English Teacher, Los Bitchos, Bull and Courting for the show, which will see all proceeds going to the Stagehand Crew Relief Fund and the Music Venue Trust.

Sports Team frontman Alex Rice explained: “I think like everyone we’ve felt fairly crushed by the relentless cancellations. You’ve got a load of bands around desperate to play and it’s got to the stage where the quickest route to doing that seemed to be putting on a day festival ourselves.

“We’re taking Bus Trip to Dreamland on the day that should’ve been Truck Festival to raise money for the Stagehand Crew Relief Fund and Music Venues Trust. That matters, because we want to play a part in keeping together all the infrastructure that makes touring and playing music in this country feel like the greatest thing in the world.

“Also it makes me feel a bit like Geldoff. So it’s cheap tickets, coastal, barely organised, first big weekend, Friday night, 23rd July. Have at it.”

Tickets for the Margate bus trip are available here.

Sports Team released debut album debut album ‘Deep Down Happy’ last year. Since then, they released ‘Plant Test’, a new B-sides and rarities vinyl being sold exclusively through independent retailers.

Back in April, the band also shared a new single called ‘Happy (God’s Own Country)’.