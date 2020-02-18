Sports Team have announced details of their much-anticipated debut album, which is to be titled ‘Deep Down Happy’.

The record will be released on April 3 via Island records, and comes along with a fast-paced new single ‘Here’s The Thing’ and a cheerleading-themed video.

Advertisement

Says frontman Alex Rice of the album: “I don’t think we were conscious of doing it but the album maps the journey of moving in together in Harlesden, moving back to home towns to sleep on floors for 18 months, then coming back to London, weighing up whether being in a band with your mates, being young in London is still the best thing in the world. I think it probably is.”

The full tracklisting for ‘Deep Down Happy’ is as follows:

1. Lander

2. Here It Comes Again

3. Going Soft

4. Camel Crew

5. Long Hot Summer

6. Feels Like Fun

7. Here’s The Thing

8. The Races

9. Born Sugar

10. Fishing

11. Kutcher

12. Stations Of The Cross

At the end of last year, NME caught up with the band where Rice declared: “The album’s going to number one!”

“I’d love to totally lose track and write this absolutely terrible album and be detached from reality,” joked the band’s guitarist Rob Knaggs.

Advertisement

“If I could just be incredibly rich and not understand what it meant to be a normal human being, I’d probably take that over playing the Old Blue Last ten times in a row.”