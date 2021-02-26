Sports Team among first wave of acts announced for Dot To Dot 2021

Sports Team have been announced to headline this year’s Dot To Dot festival.

They are among the first wave of acts confirmed for the two day bash which will be held in Bristol on September 25 and Nottingham the following day (26). Tickets are priced from £20 and are on sale here.

Other acts on the bill include Girl Band, Palace, Do Nothing, Oscar Lang, Chubby and the Gang, Yard Act, Drug Store Romeos, Molly Payton, Walt Disco, Joey Maxwell and Tayo Sound. You can see the full line-up so far below.

Sports Team frontman Alex Rice said of their headline slot: “Can’t wait to be back, this’ll be the first time we’ve played our debut album since it was released in 2020. A two-night inter-city headline feels the right way to dip our toes back in.”

It comes after earlier this week (February 22), it was reported that gigs, live events and nightclubs could return in June, if the government’s roadmap out of lockdown goes to plan.

Boris Johnson is aiming to “remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21 at the earliest, which would pave the way for live music to restart without any restrictions on capacity or social distancing.

Since the announcement, a number of festivals including Reading & Leeds, Green Man and 2000 Trees have all revealed that they now hope to go ahead as usual in 2021, with Reading & Leeds selling out of tickets just two days after the announcement.

Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn, who runs R&L, Wireless and Latitude, has cited the UK’s successful vaccination programme as the key to unlocking large-scale music events this summer.