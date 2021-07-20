Full capacity gigs returned to England last night (July 19) as the country removed all legal limits on large gatherings.

Yesterday was dubbed ‘freedom day’ in the country, with fans returning to nightclubs on the stroke of midnight as the government’s unlocking plan reached the fourth and final stage of its route out of lockdown.

In the evening, the likes of Frank Turner and Sports Team played the first gigs with no social distancing requirements since March 2020.

Advertisement

Turner returned to the Clapham Grand, where he played the first government-backed socially distanced gig back in July 2020, for a full capacity show.

“After a year and half of crap, seeing Frank Turner tonight genuinely felt like returning to myself…” one wrote on Instagram after the show.

See footage from the gig below:

Advertisement

Across London in Kingston-upon-Thames meanwhile, Sports Team played a special gig for Banquet Records at the Pryzm venue.

“Love you all more than we can say,” the band said to fans after the show on Instagram, reflecting on “18 long months”.

See footage from Sports Team’s chaotic Kingston gig below:

Other gigs happening last night included a show from White Lies at the Powerhaus venue in Camden, formerly known as Dingwalls. The band are playing a three-night stint at the venue, continuing tonight (July 20) and tomorrow (21).

Yesterday (July 19), the government revealed that two COVID-19 vaccine doses will be required by those wishing to enter nightclubs and “large crowded settings” in England from September.

The new legislation comes after nightclubs and cinemas have rejected government advice for venues to voluntarily request COVID passports from attendees, with eight out of 10 saying they would not implement a voluntary policy.

As live music without restrictions returned yesterday, the Music Venue Trust encouraged attendees to take a lateral flow test before attending.