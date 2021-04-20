Sports Team will be sharing some new music tomorrow according to a social media post shared earlier today (April 20).

Writing on Twitter, the group wrote “new music tomorrow” and shared a link for fans to sign up to for news and further information.

You can see the post here:

Back in March, the group announced details of a new B-sides and rarities vinyl being sold exclusively through independent retailers.

‘Plant Test’ features music from 2016 to 2021, including unmastered new material following on from the band’s 2020 debut album ‘Deep Down Happy’.

Announcing the new record, exclusive to vinyl, the band wrote on Instagram: “We are releasing a single-pressing 12” vinyl of rarities, b-sides and unmastered new material. Available exclusively from indie retailers. No restocks. No represses.”

You can pre-order ‘Plant Test’, which comes out on May 28, via a host of independent retailers here.

In an interview with NME around their Mercury Prize nomination for ‘Deep Down Happy’ last year (watch in full above), Sports Team’s Alex Rice confirmed that the band planned to get a second album “out quick”.

“No one is going to wait for us, so we have to finish it,” he said of album two. “I’m upstairs and I can hear everyone rehearsing. That last song sounded quite Weezer-y.”

Reviewing the band’s debut LP, NME wrote: “You can find Rice and his sidekick Rob Knaggs either charmingly or irritatingly gobby, and the joy lies in the tribalism that’s inherent to Sports Team’s approach.

“After a listen of ‘Deep Down Happy’, you’re left in absolutely no doubt as to what the six-piece stand against and this unabashed straightforwardness and refusal to bend makes them a unique prospect.”