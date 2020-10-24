Spotify, Apple Music and more hosting “racist” music, says BBC investigation

Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Deezer are among streaming services found to be hosting “racist” music on their platforms, according to a new BBC investigation.Included in the material found through the investigation are a speech from Hitler, music promoting white power and more.

As the BBC report, the four streaming services named have all “removed racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic content from their services” following the investigation.

The report adds that Spotify admit that the content violated their hate content policy which was updated in mid-2018. YouTube, meanwhile, responded saying that there was “no place for hate on its platform,” with Apple Music hiding a majority of the tracks brought to their attention by the investigation.

Examples of the music found in the investigation include songs glorifying “Aryan nations,” bands celebrating the Holocaust and playlists curated with the title National Socialist Black Metal.

Speaking to the BBC, civil rights strategist Eric Ward said that people didn’t use their trusted streaming services “to be presented with hate music and hate lyrics”.