Spotify are reportedly working on a new karaoke feature

Spotify are reportedly developing a new karaoke feature for the platform.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the streaming service are currently building ‘Spotify Karaoke Mode’ amid the recent news that Amazon’s Twitch Sings app will be closing in January.

Yesterday (September 7), reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted that “Spotify is working on Karaoke Mode”, adding: “The vocal level is adjustable.”

She also attached a screenshot of what the add-on’s interface will look like on a mobile device. You can check out the post below.

Spotify is working on Karaoke Mode the vocal level is adjustable pic.twitter.com/apeIlETAQs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 7, 2020

Wong is said to frequently utilise her skills to find out what various apps and digital companies are working on, and has previously uncovered Spotify’s video podcast feature as well as their plans to host virtual concerts.

Further details on the ‘Karaoke Mode’ have not yet been revealed – NME has contacted Spotify for comment.

Last week, Spotify Premium users in the UK were able to get a free Google Nest speaker as part of their subscription. The deal was subject to availability.

Back in July, the streaming service’s CEO Daniel Ek received criticism when he said that it “wasn’t enough” for artists to only “record music once every three to four years”.

“It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans,” he said about the way artists release music on Spotify.

The comments sparked a backlash from various musicians including R.E.M.‘s Mike Mills, who said: “‘Music = product and must be churned out regularly,’ says billionaire Daniel Ek. Go fuck yourself.”