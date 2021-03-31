Spotify look set to compete with Clubhouse after the streaming giant completed the sale of the popular live audio app Locker Room this week.

Launched back in October by Betty Labs, Locker Room has served as a live audio space for sports insiders and fans to log on and discuss games together.

Spotify has now acquired Betty Labs and is planning to “evolve and expand Locker Room into an enhanced live audio experience for a wider range of creators and fans,” according to a press release.

Spotify say they will offer “a range of sports, music and cultural programming, as well as a host of interactive features that enable creators to connect with audiences in real time” on the new version of Locker Room.

1/ I’m thrilled to share that Betty Labs has been acquired by @Spotify! Joining forces will allow us to continue executing on our vision of building the ultimate destination for community-specific conversations and contribute to the future of audiohttps://t.co/DiHKsVJTt8 — Howard Akumiah (@howardakumiah) March 30, 2021

“We’ll give professional athletes, writers, musicians, songwriters, podcasters, and other global voices opportunities to host real-time discussions, debates, ask me anything (AMA) sessions, and more.”

Spotify’s Chief Research & Development Officer Gustav Söderström added: “Creators and fans have been asking for live formats on Spotify, and we’re excited that soon, we’ll make them available to hundreds of millions of listeners and millions of creators on our platform.

“The world already turns to us for music, podcasts, and other unique audio experiences, and this new live audio experience is a powerful complement that will enhance and extend the on-demand experience we provide today.”

Spotify say that their acquisition of Betty Labs and Locker Room is “building on our work to create the ‘future formats of audio’ and will accelerate Spotify’s entry into the live audio space” – positioning it as a likely rival to Clubhouse, the popular invite-only live audio app, and Twitter’s recently launched service Spaces.

Earlier this month Spotify launched a new website, Loud & Clear, to give more transparency into how the streaming platform pays artists.