Spotify has launched an enhanced playlist to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ album.

The record was the French dance music duo’s second and was released on March 12, 2001, following their 1997 debut ‘Homework’.

The ‘Discovery – Enhanced Playlist’ features never-before-seen original concept art and storyboards taken from Interstella 5555, the animated film that served as a visual companion to the album.

Short clips from the movie, which was directed by Kazuhisa Takenouchi and supervised by legendary Japanese animator Leiji Matsumoto, will also appear as the Spotify Canvases for each track on the playlist.

Quotes from a previously lost Japanese 2001 interview with Daft Punk are overlaid on the playlist’s featured artwork, giving insight into the duo’s creative process and more. The Storylines feature also uses quotes from the pair to delve into the story behind their robot alter-egos. Explore the playlist, which is best viewed on mobile, below.

The ‘Discovery – Enhanced Playlist’ arrives nearly three weeks after the celebrated electronic music pioneers announced their split. The duo confirmed they were calling it a day last month (February 22) when they shared an eight-minute video called ‘Epilogue’.

Since their split, sales and streams of their music soared, with an 891 percent increase in global streams on Spotify in the day after the announcement was made. The streaming platform also reported that the news created a wave of 3,778,718 new music discoveries from listeners who were new to Daft Punk.

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker said the pair’s break-up felt like “when someone dies”. “I guess I wasn’t expecting to be as emotional as I was,” he told Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson of his reaction.

“It was almost like when you hear about someone that’s died. “I know it’s obviously not nearly as tragic as when someone dies, but that kind of shock.”