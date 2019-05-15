Spotify introduces its own ‘Stories’ feature for musicians

Go behind-the-scenes of your favourite tracks and albums...

Spotify have taken inspiration from the likes of Instagram and Facebook with the introduction of their new ‘Stories’ feature.

Similar to how social media platforms allow users to share snapshots of their lives across 24 hours, the streaming giant has adopted the concept to suit musicians.

Artists signed up to the service will be able to offer an insight into their creative process via Spotify Storyline, with the content appearing onscreen as tracks play. The update has been compared to the app’s existing ‘Behind The Lyrics’ add-on – powered by partner company, Genius.

As Billboard notes, artists and labels will be able to upload combinations of lyrics, text, and images to accompany their songs. Users of the beta version can access the six-second shots via a new button at the bottom of their screen.

“We are always testing new ways to create better experiences for more users,” said a Spotify spokesperson of the new feature, which is available on Spotify’s iOS and Android mobile versions. It is not yet part of the desktop interface.

Spotify already allows users to follow each other’s profiles, see what each other are listening to, and share public playlists among friends.

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that rival company Apple Music now has more paid subscribers than Spotify in the US. A report stated that the company’s growth rate sits at about 2.6% to 3%, compared to Spotify’s 1.5% to 2%.

In other news, it was reported earlier this year that Spotify and Amazon are in a legal battle with songwriters over royalties.