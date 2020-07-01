Spotify launch ‘Premium Duo’ subscription deal for couples

Spotify have announced ‘Premium Duo’, a subscription service targeted at couples.

The new option will be rolled in the UK, Ireland, US and over 50 other markets from today (July 1), with the service set to cost £12.99 once it officially launches in the UK.

To access ‘Premium Duo’, both people must be living at the same address. Each individual in the pair will be granted their own Spotify Premium account under one plan, in addition to receiving unique benefits for couples, upon signing up.

Existing Premium subscribers can switch to ‘Premium Duo’ by visiting their ‘Account’ page on Spotify’s website and changing their subscription. Once they’ve upgraded to ‘Premium Duo’, existing subscribers will continue to keep their previous ‘Premium’ account, along with saved music, podcasts, playlists and recommendations.

Users who haven’t signed up to Premium before may be eligible to get the first month of ‘Premium Duo’ for free, while the service will also grant each pair access to the exclusive ‘Duo Mix’, which is described as “a regularly updated playlist made just for the two of them to discover audio they both love”.

Alex Norström, Spotify’s Chief Freemium Business Officer, said ‘Premium Duo’ is “a first-of-its-kind audio offering for just two people in the same household”.

“’Premium Duo’ includes our extensive music and podcast catalogue and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted, and get all of your personalised playlists and features tailored just for you.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.”

Back in May, Spotify lifted its 10,000 song cap on user libraries.