Spotify launches new concert tickets website

Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service.

The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”.

Through the site, Spotify users can buy tickets for a string of upcoming US shows by TOKiMONSTA, Limbeck, Annie DiRusso, Crows, Dirty Honey, Four Years Strong and Osees. These tickets will be taken from each artist’s pre-sale allocation for the forthcoming gigs.

In a statement shared with Billboard, a Spotify spokesperson clarified that the ticketing site is currently serving as a test.

“At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience,” the statement read. “Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

In other Spotify news, Ed Sheeran recently became the first artist on the platform to surpass 100million followers.

Sheeran is the most-followed artist on the streaming service, ahead of Ariana Grande (82.2million), Billie Eilish (67.4m), Drake (66m) and Justin Bieber (64.3m).

Sheeran was also the first artist to hit 50million followers on Spotify in March 2020, and is the the most-streamed artist on the platform overall, with an average of 81.5million monthly listeners.