Spotify Premium users in the UK can get a free Google Nest speaker today

Spotify Premium users in the UK are able to get a free Google Nest speaker today (September 1) as part of their subscription.

The new partnership between Spotify and Google allows premium subscribers to get a Google Nest Mini while stocks last.

According to Spotify, “all eligible new and existing Spotify Premium individual, Family, Duo and Student master account holders in the UK” can claim the speaker at no extra cost. Pick up yours on Spotify’s website here.

In other Spotify news, the streaming service’s CEO Daniel Ek received criticism recently when he said that it “wasn’t enough” for artists to “record music once every three to four years”.

“It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans,” Ek said in a recent interview about the way artists release music on Spotify.

“I feel, really, that the ones that aren’t doing well in streaming are predominantly people who want to release music the way it used to be released.”

A host of musicians have since responded to Ek’s comments critically, with R.E.M.‘s Mike Mills saying: “‘Music = product and must be churned out regularly,’ says billionaire Daniel Ek. Go fuck yourself.”

Nadine Shah added: “I’m tired of having to kiss the arses of these companies that exploit me and other music makers. We need the whole music community (including fans) to come together and demand change.”