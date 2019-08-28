Spotify reveal the most streamed songs of the summer

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber top the UK list

Spotify have revealed the most streamed songs of the summer on the streaming platform, featuring some big names.

The data was calculated from songs streamed on Spotify between June 1 and August 20 2019 and reveals the most listened to songs both globally and in the UK.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s new collaboration ‘Señorita’ topped the global list and came second in the UK. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s ‘I Don’t Care’ did the reverse, coming in at number one in the UK and number two globally.

Sheeran featured twice more in the top 20 songs streamed in the UK, with his Khalid collaboration ‘Beautiful People’ coming in at number five and the Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock-featuring ‘Cross Me’ at number seven.

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi’s hit ‘Someone You Loved’ placed at number three in the UK and number eight globally, and the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of Lil Nas X’s smash single ‘Old Town Road’ finished at number eight in the UK and number four globally. See the full top 20 for both sets of data below.

The most-streamed songs of the summer in the UK were as follows:

1. Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’

2. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes – ‘Señorita’

3. Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

4. Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’

5. Ed Sheeran and Khalid – ‘Beautiful People’

6. Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’

7. Chance The Rapper, Ed Sheeran, and PnB Rock – ‘Cross Me’

8. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’

9. Lewis Capaldi – ‘Hold Me While You Wait’

10. Goodboys and MEDUZA – ‘Piece Of Your Heart’

11. AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’

12. Dave and Burna Boy – ‘Location’

13. Dominic Fike – ‘3 Nights’

14. Becky Hill and Sigala – ‘Wish You Well’

15. Avicii and Aloe Blacc – ‘SOS’

16. Mabel – ‘Mad Love’

17. Chris Brown and Drake – ‘No Guidance’

18. Young T, Bugsey, and Aitch – ‘Strike A Pose’

19. Stormzy – ‘Crown’

20. Katy Perry – ‘Never Really Over’

The most-streamed songs of the summer globally were as follows:

1. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes – ‘Señorita’

2. Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’

3. Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’

4. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’

5. Bad Bunny and Tainy – ‘Callaita’

6. Ed Sheeran and Khalid – ‘Beautiful People’

7. Darell and Sech – ‘Otro Trago’

8. Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

9. Post Malone and Young Thug – ‘Goodbyes’

10. Post Malone and Swae Lee – ‘Sunflower’

11. Lil Tecca – “Ransom’

12. Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and Lunay – ‘Soltera – Remix’

13. Shawn Mendes – ‘If I Can’t Have You’

14. Drake and Rick Ross – ‘Money In The Grave’

15. Daddy Yankee and Snow – ‘Con Calma’

16. Goodboys and MEDUZA – ‘Piece Of Your Heart’

17. Lizzo – ‘Truth Hurts’

18. Katy Perry – ‘Never Really Over’

19. DJ Snake, J Balvin and Tyga – ‘Loco Contigo’

20. Lil Nas X – ‘Panini’

