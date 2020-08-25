Spotify reveals the most streamed songs of the summer

Spotify has revealed the most streamed tracks of the summer – you can check out the full list below.

The streaming platform gathered data from June 1 to August 15 to compile run-downs of the biggest songs worldwide as well as in the UK.

Taking the top spot on both lists is DaBaby‘s Roddy Ricch-featuring single ‘Rockstar’, which was released back in April. Following in second place on the global list is ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd, while Lady Gaga‘s ‘Rain On Me’ took the Number Two UK position.

Advertisement

Also featured in the top 20 on both lists is Harry Styles‘ ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Dua Lipa‘s ‘Break My Heart’ and the viral ‘Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)’ by Powfu and Beabadoobee.

DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ clocked up more than 380 million global plays on Spotify during this period, while The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ bagged just shy of 340 million listens.

“I knew Rockstar was going to be a hit while I was creating the record,” said DaBaby (via Music Week). “But to watch the world make it into a global hit is an amazing feeling. God is great!”

Elsewhere, AJ Tracey appears three times on the UK list with ‘Dinner Guest’, ‘Rain’ and ‘West Ten’. Stormzy, meanwhile, features at Number 13 with ‘I Dunno’, his collaboration with Tion Wayne and Dutchavelli.

Advertisement

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 – August 15, 2020):

1. Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

3. Roses – Imanbek Remix by Saint Jhn

4. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

5. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

6. Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Powfu, Beabadoobee

7. Rain On Me by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

8. Toosie Slide by Drake

9. Breaking Me by Topic, A7S

10. Dance Monkey by Tones And I

11. Ily (I Love You Baby) by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

12. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

13. Party Girl by StaySolidRocky

14. Blueberry Faygo by Lil Mosey

15. Break My Heart by Dua Lipa

16. Stuck with U by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber

17. Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

18. Mamacita by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna

19. La Jeepta – Remix by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia

20. The Box by Roddy Ricch

Most streamed songs of the summer UK (June 1 – August 15, 2020):

1. Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

2. Rain On Me by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

3. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

4. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

5. Breaking Me by A7S and Topic

6. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

7. Head & Heart by Joel Corry featuring MNEK

8. Rover by S1mba featuring DTG

9. Dinner Guest by AJ Tracey featuring MoStack

10. Secrets by Raye, Regard

11. Roses – Imanbek Remix by Imanbek and Saint Jhn

12. Toosie Slide by Drake

13. I Dunno by Stormzy, Tion Wayne, and Dutchavelli

14. Party Girl by StaySolidRocky

15. Don’t Need Love by 220 Kid and Gracey

16. Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) by Powfu and Beabadoobee

17. Blueberry Faygo by Lil Mosey

18. Rain by AJ Tracey, Aitch and Tay Keith

19. West Ten by AJ Tracey and Mabel

20. Break My Heart by Dua Lipa

Earlier this month, DaBaby voiced his support for Kanye West’s 2020 presidential bid. Referencing West’s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift on stage in 2009, he tweeted: “Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”