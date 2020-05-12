GAMING  

Spotify rolls out new Group Sessions streaming feature

The feature allows multiple premium users to control a streaming queue

By Caleb Triscari
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spotify Daniel Ek
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spotify Daniel Ek speaks onstage during Spotify Investor Day at Spring Studios on March 15, 2018 in New York City. CREDIT: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify

Spotify has unveiled a new feature that allows users with premium subscriptions to DJ a shared queue of music together.

The new feature, called Group Sessions, was rolled out from yesterday (May 11). Group Sessions works by having participants scan a barcode generated by the host user’s profile. All participants can then add, remove, play and skip tracks in a shared queue. The session ends after one hour of inactivity.

As TechCrunch reported, a real-time social listening function has been in the works for a year now and some users reported seeing the function appear on their apps.

Though it might seem like a handy feature for premium users to connect with each other while social distancing, Group Sessions do require users to be within the immediate vicinity of each other in order to function.

Last week, Spotify launched its Listening Together campaign, which included a microsite that pinpointed when two users anywhere in the world started listening to the same track at the same time.

In April, the platform rolled out a feature which allowed listeners to directly donate to artists or a handful of charities that have partnered with Spotify for its ongoing COVID-19 Music Relief project.

