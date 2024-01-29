Spotify seemingly confirms “superfan clubs” coming to platform

Spotify appears to have announced a “superfan clubs” feature coming to the music platform soon.

The streaming service seemingly confirmed the news in a blog post last week (January 24) outlining how the Digital Markets Act (DMA) means a “better Spotify for artists, creators, and you”.

Spotify said the DMA – which came into effect November 2022 and seeks to ensure that “gatekeepers” and large online platforms “behave in a fair way online” – means they will be able now share details about deals, promotions and better-value payment options across Europe.

“And an easier experience for you means good things for artists, authors, and creators looking to build their audiences of listeners, concert-goers, and audiobook-loving fans,” the blog post read.

It continued: “Thanks to the DMA we’re looking forward to a future of superfan clubs, alternative app stores, and giving creators the ability to safely download Spotify for Artists or Spotify for Podcasters directly from our site — and that’s just the start.”

The post added that Spotify will be able to “communicate clearly” with users in the Spotify app about “new products for sale, promotional campaigns, superfan clubs, and upcoming events, including when items like audiobooks are going on sale”.

The post did not elaborate about what exactly a “superfan club” would consist of, but it concluded by saying Spotify would “keep fighting because freedom from gatekeepers means more choice for consumers and positive impact for artists, authors, creators and developers everywhere”.

Elsewhere in the blog post, Spotify cited Apple’s “ridiculous rules” which prevented the platform from being able to tell users about “offers, how much something costs, or even where or how to buy it”, which which created “frustrating roadblocks” for users living outside certain markets.

Last month, the music streaming platform slammed Apple’s “outrageous” new transaction fee plans and accused them of “stopping at nothing” to protect profits.