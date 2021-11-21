Spotify stops automatically shuffling albums at Adele’s request

Spotify has taken on a suggestion from Adele and changed its default setting, which shuffles album tracks in random order.

The streaming platform confirmed on Saturday (November 20) that it had agreed to Adele’s request, which the singer initially made so that her latest album ’30’ would be played in the order that it was curated.

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!” Adele tweeted. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended,” she continued, before thanking the platform. “Anything for you,” Spotify tweeted in response.

’30’, the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’, arrived on November 19, having been previously previewed by the comeback single ‘Easy On Me’ as well as ‘Hold On’. Adele confirmed that the new material delves into the aftermath of her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki, explaining that ’30’ was her most personal and “sensitive” album to date.

Adele’s request to remove the shuffle default means that listeners will hear ’30’ with the correct narrative flow. But the shuffle option is still visible when a user clicks to view an album track, meaning it’s still possible to play the songs in a random order.

In other news, Adele revealed that ‘I Drink Wine’ was originally much longer than the six-minute track that appears on ’30’. Speaking to Rolling Stone, she said: “[The label] was like, ‘Listen, everyone loves you, but no one’s playing a 15-minute song on radio.’”