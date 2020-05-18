Spotify has teamed up with CALM to launch a week’s worth of dedicated content for Mental Health Awareness Week (May 18- 24).

The streaming giant has teamed up with the leading mental health charity to create the new Spotify Mental Health Awareness Week Hub, including a host of an original playlist and podcast content.

Users can look forward to Spotify’s Who We Be playlist, the UK’s most popular hip hop, afrobeat, dancehall and R&B playlist dedicating to this year’s theme of ‘kindness’ – with playlist story video contributions from Tinie Tempah, Ray BLK, Ms Banks, Che Lingo, Harry Pinero and more.

Audrey, Tolani, and Milena from Spotify’s The Receipts Podcast will be discussing mental health awareness on their show this week.

Elsewhere, Spotify’s own Wake Up / Wind Down podcasts, hosted by Niall Breslin, will have exclusive content about Mental Health Awareness throughout the week, as part of the newly launched Daily Wellness mix of music and podcasts to help listeners through their day.

In an extract from his video for the campaign, Tinie Tempah said: “There’s a lot of people who I know from the area that I’ve grown up in that are trying to make sure that they’re keeping their minds intact.

“Because it’s not easy. The further down the road you get in life, you can start to lose touch with things. Things can start to make less and less sense. So it’s really important to make sure that you’re keeping close to family, loved ones, people who will tell you about yourself.

“Make sure that you’re checking in with your loved ones. And make sure that you’re spreading love in this crazy time.”

CALM CEO, Simon Gunning said: “In these uncertain times many people are feeling the impact of lockdown and needing our helpline services more than ever.

“However, music and audio can have an incredible effect to calm, unite and connect us, even when we cannot be together. By teaming up with Spotify we hope to provide some light relief and help people take a break from all that’s happening, whilst opening up the conversation about mental health and reminding them that we are here should they need us.

“CALM’s free and confidential helpline and webchat are available from 5pm to midnight, seven days a week providing practical, anonymous and no-judgmental support and advice, whatever you’re going through.”