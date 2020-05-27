Spotify have announced that it is lifting its 10,000 song cap on user libraries.

In a new community blog post, Spotify said they will be lifting the cap in the coming days after the user request became one of the most popular in their Community Ideas Exchange. Since 2014, the streaming giant says it had received over 12,500 votes to lift the cap.

The limit, which currently affects liked songs and liked albums, meant that it was only possible for users to save 10,000 items in their Spotify library at any one time.

Once users hit the cap, they would receive a message saying: “Epic collection my friend. There’s no more room in Your Library. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums.”

While users will still be restricted to 10,000 offline downloads, online libraries will now be unlimited.

Last week (May 22), it was announced that Joe Rogan’s hugely popular podcast will become exclusively available on Spotify by the end of the year.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most downloaded podcasts in the world, and sees Rogan chatting to a wide array of guests for several hours at a time.

The comedian and podcast host has now confirmed the show will stream on Spotify from September 1 before becoming exclusive to the streaming platform by the end of the year.

The audio and video versions of the show will both be available through Spotify, although clips will still be posted to YouTube.

Announcing the deal, Rogan wrote online: “It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show.

“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

The amount Spotify paid for the exclusive rights is yet to be disclosed, but early estimations suggest it’s in the region of $100 million (£81 million).