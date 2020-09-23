Spotify UK to launch music and news podcasts in personalised playlist

Spotify UK has announced that it’s launching its first playlist featuring music and news all in one location.

Spotify’s Your Daily Drive, which launched in the US in 2019, provides curated playlists that combine updates from reputable news sources.

The short-form podcasts draw from news sources including The Times, TalkSport, The Economist, Evening Standard, and more.

Advertisement

“At Spotify we believe in providing access to personalised content that our users love,” said Tom Connaughton, Spotify UK’s Managing Director (via Music Week). “That’s why we are proud to introduce a new offering in the UK and Ireland that will revolutionise people’s daily listening experience.

“This new playlist gives listeners the current affairs updates we know they’d like more of alongside the music they want, blended seamlessly into their day.”

Spotify also revealed that they’ve been researching how people have been adapting their listening habits to suit their new routines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The results showed that 76% sought out new ways to incorporate more music and podcasts into their day, such as listening more often at home and during daily activities like cooking, studying and exercising.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Spotify are reportedly developing a new karaoke feature for the platform.

Advertisement

According to Music Business Worldwide, the streaming service are currently building ‘Spotify Karaoke Mode’ amid the recent news that Amazon’s Twitch Sings app will be closing in January.

Meanwhile, Spotify has revealed the most streamed tracks of the summer.

The streaming platform gathered data from June 1 to August 15 to compile run-downs of the biggest songs worldwide as well as in the UK.

Taking the top spot on both lists is DaBaby‘s Roddy Ricch-featuring single ‘Rockstar’, which was released back in April. Following in second place on the global list is ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd, while Lady Gaga‘s ‘Rain On Me’ took the Number Two UK position.