Spotify unveils new plans to help struggling artists during coronavirus crisis

Fans will be able to donate to artists through the streaming service.

Nick Reilly
Spotify has confirmed details of a new initiative to help artists who have been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming giant has announced plans to team up with charities including MusiCares, PRS Foundation, and Help Musicians – with a significant donation being made to each organisation.

A separate Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief page will also allow separate donations, with the streaming giant matching donations up to the total sum of $10 million.

Elsewhere, a new Spotify feature will enable artists to fundraise directly from fans – directing them to a fundraising page of their choice on their Spotify artist profile pages.
Musicians continuing to create during the lockdown can also take advantage of talent marketplace SoundBetter which is waiving its revenue share, while cloud-based audio recording platform Soundtrap will offer extended free trials.
Podcasters will also benefit by fees being waived on Anchor – which is used to upload new episodes to the streaming service.
The campaign comes as efforts to help independent artists and venues continue to ramp up.

Yesterday, the Arts Council England announced a £160 million emergency response package to help creatives during the coronavirus crisis.

In the music world, gigs, tours and festivals have been cancelled or postponed across the world, while album releases have also been pushed back by the likes of Kelly Lee OwensHaimLady Gaga, and Declan McKenna.

