Spotify unveils new plans to help struggling artists during coronavirus crisis

Spotify has confirmed details of a new initiative to help artists who have been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.
The streaming giant has announced plans to team up with charities including MusiCares, PRS Foundation, and Help Musicians – with a significant donation being made to each organisation.
A separate Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief page will also allow separate donations, with the streaming giant matching donations up to the total sum of $10 million.
The campaign comes as efforts to help independent artists and venues continue to ramp up.
Yesterday, the Arts Council England announced a £160 million emergency response package to help creatives during the coronavirus crisis.
In the music world, gigs, tours and festivals have been cancelled or postponed across the world, while album releases have also been pushed back by the likes of Kelly Lee Owens, Haim, Lady Gaga, and Declan McKenna.